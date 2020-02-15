Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) Short Interest Up 14.9% in January

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the January 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE GBX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.30. 421,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,068. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.22. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $44.36.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $769.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. This is a boost from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 23,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 86.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

