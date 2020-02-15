Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greencore Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of GNCGY stock opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. Greencore Group has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08.

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

