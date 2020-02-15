Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Receives $110.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.71.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPI. Benchmark began coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

NYSE:GPI traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.54. 270,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,552. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $110.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.59.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.30. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CFO John C. Rickel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $1,514,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,134,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $3,108,900.00. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at $74,000.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.