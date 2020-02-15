Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the January 15th total of 27,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OMAB opened at $64.60 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.74.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 955.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OMAB shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.