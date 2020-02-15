GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of GT Biopharma Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBP) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, 16,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 92,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology products based off its proprietary technology platforms. The company develops immuno-oncology product candidates, including OXS-1550, a bispecific scFv recombinant fusion protein-drug conjugate that targets cancer cells expressing the CD19 receptor or CD22 receptor, or both receptors; OXS-3550, a single-chain, tri-specific scFv recombinant fusion protein conjugate targeting CD33+ malignancies; OXS-C3550, a next-generation version of OXS-3550 containing a modified CD16 component; and OXS-1615, a single-chain fusion protein that targets epithelial tumors and CD133 positive solid tumors.

