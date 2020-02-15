Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) have received a consensus broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company.

Zacks has also given Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H an industry rank of 162 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 523.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSH traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77. Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railroad passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (GSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.