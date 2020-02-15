Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,400 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the January 15th total of 185,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
GIFI opened at $4.85 on Friday. Gulf Island Fabrication has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51.
In other Gulf Island Fabrication news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 33,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $152,784.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Piton Capital Partners Llc purchased 13,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $67,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 305,242 shares of company stock worth $1,386,545. Company insiders own 13.06% of the company’s stock.
Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through in segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, Services, and EPC. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules for petrochemical and industrial facilities, foundations for alternative energy developments, and other steel structures.
