Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,400 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the January 15th total of 185,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GIFI opened at $4.85 on Friday. Gulf Island Fabrication has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51.

In other Gulf Island Fabrication news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 33,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $152,784.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Piton Capital Partners Llc purchased 13,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $67,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 305,242 shares of company stock worth $1,386,545. Company insiders own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIFI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after purchasing an additional 31,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,057,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 216,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 61,676 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter worth about $634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through in segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, Services, and EPC. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules for petrochemical and industrial facilities, foundations for alternative energy developments, and other steel structures.

