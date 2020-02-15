GYM Group (LON:GYM) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of GYM Group (LON:GYM) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GYM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GYM Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GYM Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 343 ($4.51).

Get GYM Group alerts:

Shares of LON:GYM traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 293 ($3.85). The stock had a trading volume of 95,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,318. GYM Group has a one year low of GBX 185 ($2.43) and a one year high of GBX 325 ($4.28). The company has a market capitalization of $404.62 million and a P/E ratio of 45.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 295.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 267.03.

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for GYM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GYM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.