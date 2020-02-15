Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hailiang Education Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:HLG traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,909. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.59. Hailiang Education Group has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $75.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hailiang Education Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Hailiang Education Group during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Hailiang Education Group during the second quarter valued at $263,000. 0.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hailiang Education Group

Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools.

