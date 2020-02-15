Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,200 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the January 15th total of 204,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 44.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,263 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 193.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 19,964 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 17.8% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 39,644 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 24.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,263 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 82.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 21,184 shares during the period. 44.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNRG stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. 224,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26. Hallador Energy has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Hallador Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HNRG shares. B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on Hallador Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

