Halma (LON:HLMA) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,070 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,040 ($26.84) to GBX 2,070 ($27.23) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HLMA. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 1,705 ($22.43) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,680 ($22.10) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,510 ($19.86) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,921.50 ($25.28).

Shares of LON:HLMA traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,198 ($28.91). The stock had a trading volume of 499,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,195. Halma has a one year low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a one year high of GBX 2,261 ($29.74). The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,144.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,018.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.54 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.27%.

In other news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 5,408 shares of Halma stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,055 ($27.03), for a total transaction of £111,134.40 ($146,191.00).

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

