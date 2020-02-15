Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 382 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2,915.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

SRC opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.13. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $54.63. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.