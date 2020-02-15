Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 10.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in The Western Union by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in The Western Union by 13.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in The Western Union by 9.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Western Union by 16.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.78. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.96.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 475.84% and a net margin of 21.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

In other news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $64,944.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Siegmund acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,420 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

