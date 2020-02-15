Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 10,109 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,109 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.37% of Hibbett Sports worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 426.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 102,172 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 214.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 94,535 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,398,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 18.2% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 533,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 82,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 36.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 80,956 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Jeffry O. Rosenthal sold 16,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $494,098.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,576.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared S. Briskin sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $105,485.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $405.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.63. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.99.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.75 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.51.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

