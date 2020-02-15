Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $266.42

Hargreaves Services plc (LON:HSP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $266.42 and traded as high as $298.00. Hargreaves Services shares last traded at $296.00, with a volume of 3,397 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 299.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 266.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $95.51 million and a PE ratio of -20.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.48%.

In other news, insider Gordon Frank Colenso Banham purchased 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £41,325 ($54,360.69).

About Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP)

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, sourcing, processing, blending, moving, and handling coal in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops and operates surface coal mines; provides earthworks and mining services to various projects; offers underground mining services, such as mining consultancy, contract services, and project management; and provides solid fuels to the industrial and power generation markets.

