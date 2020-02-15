Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €270.00 Price Target for Wirecard (ETR:WDI)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($313.95) target price on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WDI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC set a €190.00 ($220.93) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wirecard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €181.00 ($210.46).

Get Wirecard alerts:

Shares of WDI traded down €5.00 ($5.81) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €138.90 ($161.51). 2,368,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,572. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €125.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €129.90. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10. Wirecard has a 1 year low of €93.12 ($108.28) and a 1 year high of €162.30 ($188.72).

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.