Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Issues Earnings Results

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $725.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.40. The stock had a trading volume of 445,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

