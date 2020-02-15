HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Buckingham Research increased their price target on HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

NASDAQ HDS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.92. 2,216,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,823. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.10. HD Supply has a one year low of $36.99 and a one year high of $47.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. HD Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HD Supply will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HDS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 309.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

