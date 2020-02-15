HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) will announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HDFC Bank.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HDB. ValuEngine downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura raised HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $58.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,165. HDFC Bank has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $65.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.49.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

