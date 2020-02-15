Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Shares of HR traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $36.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 126.66, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average of $33.50. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $37.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HR shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $340,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,056,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $316,254.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 471,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,363,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,707 shares of company stock worth $769,539. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

