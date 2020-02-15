Healthcare Realty Trust’s (HR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $35.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.73. 1,018,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,147. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.43%.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $340,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,272 shares in the company, valued at $16,056,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $316,254.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 471,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,363,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,707 shares of company stock valued at $769,539 over the last 90 days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,435,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,386,000 after purchasing an additional 90,640 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 30.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 76.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 19,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.