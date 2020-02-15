Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Healthcare Trust Of America has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Healthcare Trust Of America has a dividend payout ratio of 393.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Healthcare Trust Of America to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.8%.

Shares of HTA opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $33.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.32.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTA. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust Of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $5,717,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

