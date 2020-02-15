Helium (HLM) Price Up 14.1% Over Last Week

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. In the last seven days, Helium has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One Helium coin can now be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia. Helium has a total market capitalization of $191,376.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Helium alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010417 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00013671 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001801 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

HLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 12,825,132 coins and its circulating supply is 12,476,752 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.