HML (LON:HMLH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.79

HML Holdings plc (LON:HMLH) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.79 and traded as low as $32.75. HML shares last traded at $32.75, with a volume of 258 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of HML in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 million and a P/E ratio of 11.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 33.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.00, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

HML Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and related services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Management, Surveying Services, and Insurance Services segments. The company also offers chartered surveying, insurance broking intermediary, and concierge services.

