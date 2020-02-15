Holo (HOT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $16.42 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Holo has a market cap of $152.49 million and $16.42 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Fatbtc, ABCC and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Holo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.70 or 0.03482513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00250604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000833 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00042681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00157776 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Holo

Holo launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,497,400,583 tokens. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org

Holo Token Trading

Holo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, WazirX, Liqui, Binance, LATOKEN, IDEX, OOOBTC, ABCC, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.