Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Hooker Furniture from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 21,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,069. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $260.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.52. Hooker Furniture has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $32.59.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $158.18 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

