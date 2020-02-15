Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.60

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.60 and traded as high as $28.98. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $27.59, with a volume of 154,970 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $180.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The construction company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($4.43). Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $713.59 million for the quarter.

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 22,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,609.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $733,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 144,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 97,913 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

