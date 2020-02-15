HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Shares Down 7.5%

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) shares traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.56, 585,296 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 518,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

HTGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.97% and a negative return on equity of 88.60%. The business had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGM. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 2,037.9% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 2,137,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,900 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 297.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 504.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 338,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 242,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

