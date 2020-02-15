HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Shares Down 7.5%

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) shares traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.56, 585,296 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 518,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.
HTGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGM. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 2,037.9% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 2,137,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,900 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 297.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 504.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 338,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 242,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.
About HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)
HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.
