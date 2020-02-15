HTMLCOIN Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.25 Million (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, C-Patex, HitBTC and CryptoBridge. In the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $6.25 million and $60,628.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.51 or 0.01285574 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00049329 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00015577 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00228588 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002509 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00068169 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005111 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, C-Patex, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

