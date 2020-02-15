Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI) Short Interest Update

Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 338,700 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the January 15th total of 286,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 397,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Huami in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Huami during the third quarter worth $141,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Huami in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huami in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Huami in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huami stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.03. 336,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,222. Huami has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.67.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $260.58 million during the quarter. Huami had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 24.08%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huami from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Huami Company Profile

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

