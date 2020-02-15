Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CLSA reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Huazhu Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Huazhu Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $39.10 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.16.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

NASDAQ HTHT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.91. The company had a trading volume of 825,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,236. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 111.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.41. Huazhu Group has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $45.39.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 10.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Huazhu Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 424,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,009,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 128,088 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,082,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 47,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,722,000. 48.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.