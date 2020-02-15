HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.22-0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $192.5-193.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.71 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.24-1.32 EPS.

HubSpot stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.78. The stock had a trading volume of 544,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,455. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -149.83 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $137.30 and a fifty-two week high of $207.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on HubSpot from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on HubSpot from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HubSpot has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.18.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total value of $1,555,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,936,651.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $152,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,443 shares of company stock worth $4,312,473. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

