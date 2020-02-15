HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Increased to $178.00 by Analysts at Cowen

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $155.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HUBS. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $210.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.18.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $197.78. The stock had a trading volume of 544,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,455. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $137.30 and a 52 week high of $207.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.83 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.68.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $186.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total value of $1,555,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,936,651.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $152,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,443 shares of company stock worth $4,312,473. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.