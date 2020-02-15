HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $215.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HUBS. Mizuho began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.18.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.78. The company had a trading volume of 544,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,097. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.73 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $137.30 and a 12-month high of $207.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total value of $1,555,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,936,651.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $152,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,443 shares of company stock worth $4,312,473. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

