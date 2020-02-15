Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Humana by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Humana by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 163,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in Humana by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 306,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,978,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,134,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $4.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $375.85. 837,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,451. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $360.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.11. The company has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana Inc has a 12-month low of $225.65 and a 12-month high of $381.04.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.50.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

