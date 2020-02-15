Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HUN. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.21 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Huntsman from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.48.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of Huntsman stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $21.06. 2,585,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,915. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.35. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntsman will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,356 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,317 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth $28,575,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,510,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,404,000 after acquiring an additional 767,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,815,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,867,000 after acquiring an additional 704,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.