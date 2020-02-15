Hyper Speed Network Market Cap Reaches $214,650.00 (HSN)

Hyper Speed Network (CURRENCY:HSN) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Hyper Speed Network has traded down 42.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyper Speed Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including MXC and DragonEX. Hyper Speed Network has a market cap of $214,650.00 and approximately $22,724.00 worth of Hyper Speed Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hyper Speed Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.63 or 0.03191757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00244870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00152856 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hyper Speed Network Profile