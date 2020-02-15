Ibstock (LON:IBST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Ibstock (LON:IBST)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Ibstock from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ibstock from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Ibstock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 289 ($3.80) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ibstock from GBX 268 ($3.53) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.42) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 292.38 ($3.85).

Shares of IBST opened at GBX 317.60 ($4.18) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 302.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 258.28. Ibstock has a 52 week low of GBX 207 ($2.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 323.98 ($4.26).

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

