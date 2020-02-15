ICTV Brands (OTCMKTS:ICTV) Shares Up 91.3%

Shares of ICTV Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:ICTV) shot up 91.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.00, 2,375,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 897% from the average session volume of 238,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

ICTV Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ICTV)

ICTV Brands, Inc engages in the development and marketing of products through multi-channel distribution and the provision of health, beauty, and wellness products. It operates through the Direct Response Television and International Third Party Distributor segments. It offers products under the following brand names: DermaWand, DermaVital, CoralActives, Derma Brilliance, Jidue, and Good Planet Super Solution.

