ICW Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 601.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $139.54 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $251.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

