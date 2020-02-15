Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,973 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CASH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 304.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,587 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 98,338 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,343 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.95.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director William David Tull sold 8,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $312,557.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $194,290.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,847 shares of company stock valued at $959,489 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

