Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 127 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Assurant during the third quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $249,038.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Tammy L. Schultz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,765 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,236 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ opened at $142.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.44. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $142.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.56.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

