IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Raised to C$45.00 at CIBC

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$43.50 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
IGM Financial stock opened at C$39.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.62. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$32.79 and a 12 month high of C$40.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.63.
IGM Financial Company Profile
Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.