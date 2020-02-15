IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Raised to C$45.00 at CIBC

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$43.50 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

IGM Financial stock opened at C$39.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.62. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$32.79 and a 12 month high of C$40.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.63.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

