Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Analysts expect Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) to report $1.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Iheartmedia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $988.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iheartmedia will report full year sales of $3.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Iheartmedia.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Iheartmedia in a research note on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley raised Iheartmedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

NYSE IHRT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.91. The stock had a trading volume of 172,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,503. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. Iheartmedia has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $19.69.

