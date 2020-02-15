IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.26 Million

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, CoinTiger, DDEX and CoinBene. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $54,971.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, DDEX, CoinTiger, OEX, Allbit, LBank, HitBTC, CoinBene, Bittrex, Cashierest, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

