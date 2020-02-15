Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 2,810 Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 4.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 101,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 175,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,039,000 after buying an additional 137,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 11.2% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In related news, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $4,830,847.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,991,973.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total transaction of $5,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 166,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,412,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,874 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,465 in the last three months. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BURL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $239.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $245.68 on Friday. Burlington Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $136.30 and a twelve month high of $246.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.