Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 7,499 PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PVH by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 32,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $89.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PVH Corp has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $134.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.44 and its 200 day moving average is $90.85. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. PVH had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.65.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.