Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP opened at $146.99 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $147.15. The firm has a market cap of $204.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.81%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.95.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

