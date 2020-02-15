Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $126.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $97.75 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $308.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.