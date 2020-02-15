Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes $696,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,826,000 after buying an additional 976,898 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 27.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 55.6% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 21.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 45.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,038,000 after acquiring an additional 51,535 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,906 shares of company stock valued at $655,917 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $125.75 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $125.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.78. The company has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.85.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.